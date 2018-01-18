Mary Moore

Bossier City,LA – Mary Bogan Cummings Moore was born on July 28, 1930 in Castor, Louisiana and passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 13, 2018. Graveside services will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. Pat Day officiating. The family will receive visitors in the stateroom at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Hill Crest Funeral Home 601 Highway 80 East in Haughton, Louisiana 71037.

Mary is preceded in death by her loving husbands James Wilfred Cummings and Allison Nelson “Al” Moore, daughter, Deborah, parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leeman Lester Bogan, and brother, Bobby L. Bogan.

She is survived by her three children, Kay Hoffman and husband Chuck of Benton, LA; Brad Cummings and wife, Debbie of Bossier City, LA; and Corky Cummings and wife, Margar et of Wichita Falls, TX.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jennifer Lawrence and husband, Erik of Bossier City, LA; Sandy McCathern and husband, Mike of Bossier City, LA; Will Cummings of Shreveport, LA; Andy Cummings of Bossier City, LA; Meredith Cummings of Dallas, TX; Ben Cummings of Arlington, TX; and Liza Cummings of Austin, TX. Mary has five great-grandchildren, Madison Lawrence, Laurel McCathern, Tatum McCathern, Reese Lawrence, and Jax Lawrence all of Bossier City, LA and whom she loved dearly.

Serving as pallbearers will be Will Cummings, Andy Cummings, Ben Cummings, Erik Lawrence, Mike McCathern, and her stepson, Ed Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Bossier High School Class of 1947.

The family wishes to thank her dedicated caregivers as well as the staff of Brookdale Senior Living and her dear friend, Mary Hazelwood, for their gracious care.

Mary and Wilfred raised three kids, with Bossier City as their principle residence though those wonderful years. After 37 years of marriage, Wilfred passed away in 1986. In 1987, Mary made connections with an old friend Al, whom she married and they lived again in Bossier City for most of 19 years of marriage until his death. Mary loved Bossier City. It was and always will be her home. She was a proud graduate from Bossier High School in 1947. She was a member of the Bossier Mothers Club, the Shreveport Petroleum Club, and the Magale Foundation. She retired from the oil and gas industry, serving as an Executive Secretary for John F. Magale for many years. She was the President of MBCM Interests until her death.

Mary-Mimi, to all those who loved her-loved to travel and toured the country with several motorhome groups for many years. Mimi was the consummate homemaker and enjoyed hosting l arge family gatherings. The holidays were her favorite time to get the family together. She was loved by those who knew her and will be remembered as a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

The family suggests that donations may be made to DIVAS (Post Office Box 5021, Bossier City, LA 71171), a charity that supports ladies to better themselves in life.