Mary Primeau Wheeler Corley

Benton, LA – Mary Primeau Wheeler Corley, born Nov. 14, 1929, in Plain Dealing, LA., went to be with her heavenly father on March 26, 2018 with her loving husband of 68 years by her side.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Benton, LA under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Thomas Patton assisted by Rev. Robert Beadle. Burial will be at Hill Crest Cemetery.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Howard Ashton Wheeler and Neva Adelle Dolph Wheeler. She is survived by her husband, Wilton L. Corley; one son Gary Leamon Corley of Bossier City; two daughters, Deborah Corley McSpadden of Benton and Melanie Lee Clary and husband John W. Clary of Henderson, TX. Mary has o ne brother, Henry Ashton Wheeler and wife Yvonne from Watsonville, CA.

Mary was also very proud of her five grandchildren, Lori McSpadden Solis of Corpus Christi, TX, Kristin McSpadden Cardinale and husband Blaine of Belleair, FL, Heather Anne Lee of West Monroe, LA, Alexander Michael Lee and wife, Heidi of Bossier City, LA; and Amanda Brittany Corley of Temple, TX. She is also so very proud of her six great-grandchildren, Lauren, Megan and Andrew Solis, Logan and Katherine Cardinale, and London Lee.

Mary’s main focus in life was her love of family and their happiness. We will miss her wisdom and guidance. She has touched a lot of lives by her Christian values and love for God. Her loving memory will live with us forever.

Mary graduated from Plain Dealing High School in 1947 and attended Northwestern State College in Natchitoche s where she met the love of her life, Wilton Corley. Mary has been employed in secretarial positions for the Air Training Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Farmers Home Administration, and retired as Administrative Secretary, Organist and Outreach Director for First Baptist Church of Benton of which she was a long time member.

We would like to especially thank Dr. Bipin Turakhia, Kristin and Karen for the care and support they have provided. Also thanks goes to the staff of Garden Court and Regional Hospice for their sincere compassion.

Honoring Mary as pallbearers will be Alex Lee, Lynn Lee, Mike Lee, Gene Webb, John Hamilton and Randy Tisdale with honorary pallbearers, Boyce Pate, James Caskey, and Richard Nunery.