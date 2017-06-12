Mary Ruth Smith Cutrer passed from this life on June 8, 2017 at the age of 97. She was born September 11, 1919 in Fryeburg, Louisiana, the daughter of Alpheus and Julia Smith, and grew up in Bossier City with her parents, four brothers and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Isaac W. Cutrer, Jr.; brothers Albert Smith, Lewell Smith, Clelan Smith and Maxwell Smith; and sister Opal Smith Martin. Mary is survived by her sister Lillie Smith Hernandez; son Jerry W. Cutrer and his wife Loretta Gillan Cutrer of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; daughter Susan Cutrer Parker and her husband Dickie Parker of Bethany, Louisiana; grandchildren Deborah Cutrer Moody (husband Randy) of Flowery Branch, Georgia; Jeffrey W. Cutrer (wife Emily) of Cumming, Georgia; Steven Pate (wife Penny) of Shreveport, Louisiana and Christy Pate Blount of Denham Springs, Louisiana; six great grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.

Mary was a homemaker, supporting her family in their varied activities and took great delight in her role as grandmother and, later, as great-grandmother. A member of the Shreveport First Seventh-day Adventist Church, she was faithful in her attendance over many years. Until her health declined, Mary was a long-standing member of the Shreveport YMCA participating in water aerobics with many friends. She loved to travel and took numerous trips across the country and cruises with family and friends. A warm and loving woman, Mary Cutrer will be missed by many.

The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 12 at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel at 2201 Airline Drive in Bossier City. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Rose-Neath Chapel with burial following at Hillcrest Cemetery at 6801 Highway 80 East in Haughton, Louisiana.