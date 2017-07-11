BOSSIER CITY – A Memorial Service for Mary Vern Knowles, 86, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Rose-Neath Chapel, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. The family will visit with friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mary was born February 28, 1931, in Batesville, AR to Mary Fowler Wheeler and Vernon Wheeler and passed away July 8, 2017 in Bossier City, LA. She loved to sing. She was the sweetest person you would ever hope to meet.

Left to cherish her memory is her one and only child whom she lovingly cared for all her life, son Alvin C. Knowles.

“She is singing with the Angels now”