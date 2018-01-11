Mary Watkins Barton

Bossier City, LA – A celebration of life visitation for Mary Watkins Barton will be held Friday, January 12, 2018 from 10:00 am until 12:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Interment will be held on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at New Salem Cemetery in New Salem, Texas with Dr. Randy Harper officiating.

Mary was born on January 24, 1939 in New Salem, Texas. She went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Her favorite hobby was spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by husband, J.C. Barton; father, Julian Watkins; mother, Leotha Moore Watkins; sisters, Dorothy Prosser, Carolyn Tully and husband Alex; brothers, Jim Watkins and Jack Watkins.

Left to cherish her memory are son, Jeff Barton and wife Kim of Shreveport; daughter, Jan Barton Horne and husband Paul of Bossier City; four grandchildren, Amber Player and husband J.P., Courtney Mushko, Cord Barton and wife Megan, and Janie Horne; four great grandchildren, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Khloe and Zoe. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Judy Watkins of New Salem, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to nurses and doctors at LifeCare Hospital, especially her favorite nurse Sheilah. Also, special thanks to Willis Knighton Hospice, and wonderful hospice nurse, Tangela.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com