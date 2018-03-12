Mary Webb Fletcher

Bossier City, LA – Mary Webb Fletcher, age 85, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 16, 2018 at Christ The King Catholic Church. Father Mark Watson will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 pm.

Mary was born in Homer, Louisiana on December 15, 1932. She graduated from Homer High School and continued her education at Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Mary is survived by her four children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

Mary is preceded in death by her mother Rosie Lee Webb, father Henry Webb and brother Napoleon Webb.