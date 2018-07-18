Mary Windham

Bossier City, LA – Mary Cosumano Windham, age 91, of Bossier City, LA passed away on July 4, 2018. She was born to Sicilian immigrants on July 14, 1926. She was a wonderful and loving mother of three children and her life was devoted to her family. She was married 67 years to the love of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents Tina and Lucian Cosumano, two brothers, five sisters, and one great grandson.

She is survived by her three children; Mike Windham, Deborah Hayne, and Suzie Windham. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Her final resting place will be with her beloved husband at the NWLA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville where a brief service will be held on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 2pm.