Haughton, LA – Matthew Burroughs, 34, of Haughton, entered his eternal home after a lengthy illness on March 8, 2018. He was born on January 12, 1984 in Bossier City.

Matt was an honors graduate of Airline High School and The Louisiana Scholars’ College at Northwestern State University. After earning a Juris Doctorate from the Paul M. Hebert School of law at Louisiana State University he practiced law for 6 years working primarily with child advocacy helping children find pathways to hope in their future. After receiving a call to ministry in the United Methodist Church he became a student at the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University where he was one semester from completing his Master of Divinity. Caring and service to others was always his focus and purpose.

He was an Eagle Scout, a nationally ranked wheelchair tennis player, taught business law at Bossier Parish Community College, volunteered at a homeless shelter, served as President of the Perkins Student Association and was currently serving as a pastoral intern at Grace Community UMC.

Left to honor his memory and continue his ministry are his parents Carolyn and David Burroughs and maternal grandmother Ruby Williamson. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles; Douglas and Nancy Williamson, Cathy Williamson, Roger and Marilyn Williamson, Betty and Charlie Johnson, Barbara Bordelon, and Martha and Lamont Lackman; nine cousins who loved him dearly; Marc Williamson, Amy Kudel, Madeline Hackney, Samantha Gallmeister, Tory Wiggins, Natalie Johnson, Charlie Bordelon, Jessie Luce, and Andy Lackman.Very special Aunts Betty Johnson and Martha Lackman and a special cousin Donna Robinson were constantly by his side during the most difficult of times.

Matt was blessed with many true and special friends who loved and supported him. To know Matt was to love him. He lived a life of honor and dignity, always had a smile, a kind word, and a heart of compassion.

Visitation will be held at Asbury UMC at 3200 Airline Drive from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on March 12. Services will be held at Asbury UMC at 11:00 am on March 13. In lieu of flowers the family encourages gifts to one of two ministries Matt supported. Common Ground, a food and support ministry through Grace Community UMC in Shreveport or the Prayer Garden at Asbury UMC in Bossier City. Pallbearers will be; Andy Lackman, Kilburn Landry, Colin Lepore, Matthew Luce, Aaron Pitre, and Derrick Tilberry.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, aides, therapists, doctors and others, especially Emily, at Willis Knighton and Cornerstone who gave such great care through the last 3 months. Honorary pallbearers are Bethany Tilberry and Branson Boykin.

