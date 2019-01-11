Obituary – Mattie Duckworth Evans

Mattie Duckworth Evans

Bossier City, LA – Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Boone Funeral Home with Rev. Dave McKinney officiating. Interment will follow at Pease Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home chapel.

Mattie was born March 22, 1922 in Forest, MS and passed away January 9, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She graduated from Lake High School in Mississippi then moved to Mobile, AL. During World War II, she proudly contributed to Rosie the Riveter movement. She later married Ray H. Evans on August 4, 1945 in Doyline, LA. Mattie was a humble homemaker and resided in Haughton, LA most of her adult life.

Mattie was preceded in death by her parents Hoyle and Maudie Duckworth, husband Ray Evans, sisters Jackie Lincoln, Virginia Watkins, and brother Frank Duckworth.

She is survived by sons: Richard Evans, Sammy Evans (Belinda), Noel Evans, John Evans (Bonnie); daughters: Rosemary Shirey, Patricia Ne-Jame; grandchildren: Michelle Breland (Jeff), Paul Evans (Tonya), Nicholas (Lesley), James Cameron (Deanne), Roger Cameron, Byron Evans, Crystal Wilson (Steven), Tracy Brix (David), Christie McDearmont, Mathew McDearmont (Jessica); 19 great grandchildren; sisters: Celia Jacobson, Mildred Boykin, Sarah Blue; brothers: Tim Duckworth, Lindsey Duckworth and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her very much. Her unconditional love was bestowed on each and every family member.

Pallbearers will be Paul Evans, Roger Cameron, Nicholas Evans, Mathew McDearmont, David Brix, and Trevor Ayllon.

A special thank you to Pilgrim Manor (Denise Richardson), Dr. Royal Becker and the nursing staff of Willis Knighton Bossier.