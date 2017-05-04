Come help us celebrate the life of Melvin O’Neal Millican at 10:00 AM on May 6, 2017 at Boone Funeral Home located at 2156 Airline Drive in Bossier City Louisiana. Melvin was born January 21, 1952 in Magnolia Arkansas and passed away on May 2, 2017 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a loving husband, father, and PawPaw that loved to fish, play black jack, play Slingo, and bet on the horses. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Vocell Millican. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Debbie Millican, three daughters Candi Henley (Eric), Tina Carroll (Ira), and Denise Caughron (Rob); three grandsons Dallas Asbury, Strat Henley, James Henley and one granddaughter Lola Paige Caughron; brother James Millican (Janice) and one sister Dorothy Cumberland (Sam), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the El Dorado emergency staff and Bossier City Fire Department for their quick response. A huge thank you to our Willis-Knighton Pierremont family for all of your love and support during this difficult time. Especially the ER and ICU nurses and doctors you guys rock!!

A special thanks goes out to the Villaggio Apartments in Bossier City for letting Melvin fish on their pond even though they did not have to. Thanks for helping him set an all-time high record of 1,065 catches for 2016. The fish will be relieved that they can rest now. We know that Melvin and his dad will be smashing this record together in 2017.

Our dad will be glad to know that we will be happily spending our inheritance of 5 billion Slingo points, and yes we found your password. We love you daddy!! Immediately following this celebration of life please join the family at their tailgate party at 700 Garden Street, Bossier City, LA.