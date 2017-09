BOSSIER CITY – Merle Elizabeth Neill was born April 12, 1927 in San Angelo, TX to Clyde Russell and Myrtle Hooper McLeod and passed away September 20, 2017 in Bossier City. She was a long-time resident of Texas and will have a graveside there. Locally there will be a visitation for Merle from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.