Merlene Mayfield

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Merlene Graham Mayfield were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Reverend Ken Richmond, of The Church of the Cross, officiated the services. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Merlene was born to John and Johnnie McDaniel on November 14, 1927 in Kelly, LA and went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 16, 2018. Merlene was active and full of life. She loved to fish even when she wasn’t catching any. Merlene’s life revolved around caring for others. She loved caring for people even after retiring from Willis Knighton as a nurse for over 40 years. She loved to shop and spend time with family and friends.

Merlene’s church was a large part of who she was. “Queen for the Day” was especially fun along with all the good times she shared with her church family and friends. Her love for quilting has been passed down to many she loved, along with the quilts she made by hand. Merlene was a good, loving lady and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Mayfield, sons, Larry Warren Dykes and Michael Harry Dykes; granddaughter, Carol Marie Dykes; siblings, Woodrow “Jap” McDaniel, Nathan McDaniel, Arelene McDaniel and Helen McDaniel Murphy and nephew, R.L. McDaniel

Merlene is survived by her daughter in law, Frances Dykes Cox (Richard); granddaughter, Donna Dykes Anderson (Brian); great grandchildren, Morgan Alexander (Chase), Bryan Logan Anderson (Heather); great-great grandchildren, Landen Ryan Anderson and Elliott Aliece Alexander; nieces and nephews, Kathy McDaniel, Joyce McDaniel Greer (John), Nelda Smith (Billy), Ronnie McDaniel (Lisa) and Johnnie Ray McDaniel (Brenda); and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Merlene was also survived by her late husband’s family, which she lovingly called her own, Aaron David Mayfield, Sharon Gowan (Tommy) and Regina “Gina” Kidder and many, many more grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Joshua David Mayfield, John Greer, Johnnie Ray McDaniel and Steve Thomas.

