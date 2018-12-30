Obituary – Michael Allen Bates

Michael Allen Bates

A gathering for friends and family of Michael Allen Bates will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, January 3rd 2018 from 1pm-3pm.

“Booty” “Norm” “Big Mike” “Bates” “Mikey” were some of his aliases. Born September 26, 1956 in Wichita Falls, TX, he was 62 years old. He left this world to be at peace December 25, 2018.

Loyal, kind, honery, honest, loving, funny, great cook, and loved his daughters like no other. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman. He knew all the good spots and he always had the right gear. Mike cared about nature and he could grow anything and it was always a competition between him and his father. Everything had to be perfect or he would not sign his name to it. His eye for perfection was like no other especially when it came to his craftsmanship. He could build anything and do it beautifully. He was always a leader and never a follower. Mike was funny at heart and a jokester even though he has not learned a new joke in 20 years, but all laughed anyway. So many people loved him and cared for him and he will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Felecia Bates Grossnickle and Angel Bates Newman; son in law, Chris Newman; grandson, Dalton Grossnickle; nieces, Kristi Hurst, Justina Quackenbush; nephew, Bobby Quackenbush; great nephews, Austin St. Denis and Brandon Davis and sister in law and brother in law, Tanna and Mike Quackenbush.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jo Ann Bates and Allen Bates and his sisters; Deborah Hurst and Mary Diane Bates.

