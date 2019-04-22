Obituary – Michael Anthony Gerbine I

Michael Anthony Gerbine I

Emanuel Peter Gerbine Sr. and Bobbie Jane (Rodriguez) Gerbine welcomed Michael Anthony Gerbine into this world on January 27, 1959 in the small town of Pineville, LA. Good times seemed to follow Michael wherever he went. Whether he was hanging at the beach, riding his Harley, fishing, or hanging with those he loved best, one thing was sure- smiles and laughter were sure to follow. He loved his family with all his heart. One of them said it best when they said he truly lived to the fullest. Michael passed away April 14, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family.

Preceding Michael in death are his father; sister, Sheila Faye Gerbine; and brother, Emanuel Peter Gerbine, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his mother; his son, Michael Anthony “Tony” Gerbine II; daughters, Summer Michelle Golden with husband Brandon and Lacy Marie Gerbine; grandchildren, Michael Anthony Gerbine III, Austyn Lee Gerbine, Sydney Suzanne Golden and Caroline Rose Golden; nephew Mitchell Emmanuel Blaylock with wife Krystal; and numerous aunts, uncles, other family and dear friends.

