BOSSIER CITY – Mass of Christian Burial for Michael D. (Mickey) Capuano will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Shreveport, LA. Celebrants will be Msgr. Earl V. Provenza, Msgr. Carson LaCaze and Father Charles Glorioso. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, Bossier City. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday April 18, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City, LA. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel.

Michael D. (Mickey) Capuano was born October 15, 1956 in Shreveport, LA to Vince and Rose Peters Capuano and was lifted to be with his Lord and Savior on Good Friday, April 14, 2017. Mickey Graduated from Bossier High School and loved the Bearkats, he loved all the Big Band music and also antique cars. He began working in the family business, Peter’s Grocery, as a child and continued after he finished his formal education. Mickey was a dedicated son, husband, father, papaw and friend to all who knew him. He was a faithful Christian who attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church. No matter how far or near, he would always locate a church to attend mass. Mickey was married to his loving wife, Lola for 26 years, who was at his side in life and work at all times.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vince Capuano, Uncle Sam Peters, Jr., niece, Melissa Rose Maggio and beloved four legged fur babies, Max, Zach and Millie.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Delores (Lola) Capuano of Bossier City, mother, Rose Peters Capuano of Bossier City, aunts, Josephine Peters, Connie Peters, daughter, Sadie Capuano, son, Vincent Capuano, son, Clayton Dougharty and wife Charlene, daughter, Melissa Dougharty, his grandchildren, Madalyn Dougharty, Emma Norman, Owen Underwood, all of Bossier City; cousins, Tommy Peters and wife Deborah, Sharon Maggio and husband Vince, Patricia Mitchell, Sonia Cassidy and husband Dale, and Cheryl Sirven and husband George, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his four legged fur baby Macy.

Honoring Mickey as pallbearers will be Curt Aldrich, Danny Christophe, Tony Gugliuzzi, Johnny Krepak, Vince Maggio, Tim Mitchell, Mark Peters and Joe Provenza.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Michael Dugan, Gene Gould, Nolan Lilley, Don Livingston, Joe Lopez, Tommy Lopez, Bo Taylor and William (Tebo) Thibult.

The family suggests memorials be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 315 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA 71101, St. Vincent De Paul Society, 3500 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport, LA 71104 and St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rimmer, Dr. Kompelli, Dr. Patel, Dr. Veluvolu and the staff at Willis Knighton North 4th floor. Also thank you to our loyal customers for your thoughts, prayers and support during this time. Mickey loved his customers like family. His passion was to serve the community.

Mickey considered 1521 Barksdale Blvd. to be his “heaven on earth”.