BOSSIER CITY – Michael Green, age 63, of Bossier City passed away on January 30th, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held at Freedom Church in Bossier City on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Morning Star Cemetery in Hot Springs, Arkansas at 3:00 PM. There will be a visitation held at Hill Crest Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

He was born in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas on January 14th, 1954. He was married to Carolyn Green on November 27th, 2002. Michael had a career as a pilot and retail for Farm Service. He was a member of Freedom Church and had a passion for woodworking and ministering to senior adults.

He was survived by his mother, Betty Collins Green; wife, Carolyn Green; children, Tennille Allen and husband Jason, Sarah Green, Scott Green, Casey Green, Johnathon Green, John Ensminger and wife Lisa, Nancy Hassan and husband Zaigham, Helen Tanner and husband James; grandchildren, Callie Green, Harlie Henry, Camilla Soles, Shelby Allen, Garrett Allen, Hunter Green, Morgan Green, Billy Adamson, Vaughn Adamson, Kane Morrison, Johnny Youngs, Rachel Younger, Samantha Younger, Jessie Higgons, Stephanie Tucker, Courtney Tuckerman, John Tuckerman, Jaymes Tanner, Courtney Ensminger, Ethan Tanner, Brianne Tanner; Sisters, Connie Owens and husband J and Sue Anne Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested a donation be made to the Benny Walker Helping Hands Ministry at 2225 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111.