BOSSIER CITY – Services for Michael Ray Hilburn will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. Officiating will be Rev. Harrell Shelton, associate pastor of Airline Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Michael was born in Shreveport, LA on May 25, 1942 to Ray and Bessie Hilburn and died January 2, 2017 in Bossier City. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Airline Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, David Allan Hilburn.

Michael is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan Towns Hilburn of Bossier City; son, Jeff Hilburn of Houston, TX; daughter, Arlene Castello and husband Gary of Coushatta, LA; sister Peggy Hilburn Moore and husband, Loy of Bossier City; grandchildren, Brittney Malmay and husband Elijah, Zachary Hilburn, Justin Thornton, Courtney Hilburn, Joshua Hilburn and Lauren Thornton; great grandchildren, Nicholas and Jaxen Malmay; niece, Susan Feibel and husband, Lance; nephew, John Michael Moore and wife, Beth and special friends, Cindy Johnson and Jean and Steve Marcotte.

The family requests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association, 910 Pierremont Rd, Ste 410, Shreveport, LA 71106.