Obituary – Michael Wayne Sample

Michael Wayne Sample

Benton, LA – A memorial services for Michael Wayne Sample will be 11:00 AM on Monday November 12, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mark Williams of Conway, AR officiating. Interment with military graveside rites will be in Northwest Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

Michael was born Nov. 22, 1952 in Oak Harbor, Washington to parents Gwendolyn (Monroe) and Victor Lloyd Sample and passed away on Nov. 5, 2018 following a lengthy illness. He served six years in the United States Air Force. He was a Captain of South Bossier’s Volunteer Fire District #2. Mike was also a retired truck driver and loved fishing and horseback riding.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Victor Lloyd Sample, grandparents Reed Eddy and Flossie Mae Sample, and his brother Lewis Edward Sample. He is survived by his mother Gwendolyn Sample, two daughters Amanda “Mandy” Sample and fiancé Dean Wright, Jenn Davidson and husband Eric, his son Mickey Lalor and wife Heather. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Zach and Morgan Lalor, and Trey, Lily, and Tylor Davidson. Mike is also survived by his sister Glennda Lawson and husband Weyland as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins aunts and uncles.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Anthony Stuart and the staff of Willis Knighton North stepdown, the staff at Lifecare Main and Bossier Parish Fire District #1.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org in his name.