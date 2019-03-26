Obituary – Michelle VanOss Clement

Michelle VanOss Clement

Princeton, LA – Michelle VanOss Clement was born at Bossier Medical, Bossier City, LA on August 23, 1980 to Leonard and Dolly VanOss. She graduated Parkway High School in 2000 and she went on to marry her High School Sweetheart, Jack Clement , Jr. on July 20th 2002.

Together they had four boys whom she dearly loved, Hunter, Connor, Kason, and Beaux. Michelle was employed with the City of Bossier with the Parks and Recreation department for over 20 years.

Michelle was diagnosed with cancer in February 2013. For six years she fought a long and courageous battle and lost that battle on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Michelle was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Hall VanOss, grandmother Connie Dudra and her husband’s grandparents Louis and Juanita Sims. Left to cherish her memory are husband of almost seventeen years Jack Clement, Jr., her four boys, Hunter, Connor, Kason, and Beaux Clement, her parents Leonard and Dolly VanOss., sister Ashley Hamous, grandfather Chuck Dudra, grandmother Betty Rogers, Father and Mother in law Jack and Kay Clement, sister in law Rachel Sparks (Jason), two nephews Landon and Justin, two nieces Faith and Lala and numerous uncles, Aunts and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at MD Anderson Houston, TX and the many people who have loved and supported Michelle during her courageous battle.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday March 28, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church with Pastor Rusty Shuler officiating and interment following in Hill Crest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Eastwood Baptist Church starting at 10:00 AM until service time.

Pallbearers will be Jason Sparks, J. D. Wood, Rick Highsmith, Dustin Rogers, Dewayne Caesar, Brett Hammond, and Honorary pallbearers Glen Sims and John Evans.

You may share your condolences with the family on line at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com