Mildred McLemore Thomas Brown

Bossier City, LA – Millie, 75, was born in Brownsville, TN to John and Estelle Thomas and passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 17, 2018. Millie was raised in Haynesville, LA and moved to Shreveport after marrying Ed E. Brown on September 2, 1972.

Millie graduated from NSU in 1963 with honors and taught secondary education, primary English, for 11 years. She attended LSUS and obtained her CPA. Millie was a member of the American Institute of Certified Accountants and the Louisiana State Board of Certified Public Accountants.

She and her husband, Ed, established Delta Controls Corp. in Shreveport, where she continued to operate as CEO, after her husband’s death on September 3, 2005. Blessed with a staff of dedicated employees, the business continued to grow. In 2015, she sold the business after her cancer diagnosis, allowing the staff to retain their employment and the business to continue to flourish; for which she was thankful.

Preceding Millie in death is husband, Ed E. Brown; parents, John and Estelle Thomas. She is survived by brother, James N. Thomas and wife Sue; sister, Jane T. Welch; sisters-in-law, Linda Salley and Jane Manning; nieces, Susan Kambrick, Ruth Ann Treadway, and Meredith Treadway; nephews, Scott Thomas and Brian Thomas, cousins and other family members. Last but not least her sweet little rescue dog, Daisy who is currently in the care of Sue and Jim Thomas.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from 10:30 AM to 11: 30 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier City. Interment will be 3:00 PM in Old Town Cemetery, Haynesville, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Billy Crosby assisted by Dan Lay of Trinity Baptist Church of which she was a member.

Serving as pallbearers are Scott Thomas, Brian Thomas, Jesse Kambrick, Steve Croom, Bob Armer, and Buddy Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers are Ted Keys and John Malone.

She was so blessed and so thankful to her family and friends for the support and love that they so generously gave. Millie wanted to thank her outstanding medical team at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center for the care they provided, and the staff at Willis Knighton Medical Center.