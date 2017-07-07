Mildred Virginia Jones Smith passed from this life on July 5, 2017 at the age of 98. She was born in the Linton community near Benton, Louisiana on October 26, 1918, the daughter of Charlie and Lela Belle Bundy Jones. She had fond memories of growing up in the country, and was proud to graduate as Salutatorian of her Benton High School class of 1934.

In 1941 she married F. Maxwell Smith. After World War II they raised their family in Bossier City. Together Mildred and Maxwell invested their lives in service to the city, with Maxwell serving as Fire Chief from 1950 to 1982, and Mildred volunteering in many areas. She was a charter member of Waller Baptist Church, and was very active in church organizations. She was most dedicated to Bossier General Hospital, having volunteered as a Pink Lady for over 40 years.

Mildred was preceded in death by F. Maxwell Smith, her husband of 67 years; her brother Milton Jones; sisters Johnnie Mae Crouch, Margaret Nell Basham, and Bobbie Kersh. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Smith and his wife, Patsy, James Smith, Sandra Barclay and her husband, Alan; grandchildren Brian Smith (Lisa), Scott Smith (Julia Douthit), Jesse Smith (Brooke), Justin Barclay (Emily), Julia Barclay Webb (Jonathan); great grandchildren Morgan and Ashley Smith, Kynzie and Cade Smith, Maxwell and June Barclay. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Mary Kjar (Bob), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mildred loved to cook, and their home was always the gathering spot for holiday meals, as well as family birthdays and other celebrations. She doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who loved to visit and play in the house and yard.

Mildred lived a long life enjoying family, friends, and the city she loved.

Visitation will 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Cliff Estes.

Special thanks go to The Arbor/Savannah Grand, Brookdale Memory Care, Promise Hospital of Bossier City, and Aime Hospice of Shreveport.

The family suggests memorials be made to the LA Baptist Children’s, Home, P O Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211. Website: lbch.org.