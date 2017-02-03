BENTON – Mimori passed away on February 2, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Mimori was born in Sakitsu, Japan where she graduated from high school and college. While attending college in Japan, her English professor, Gretchen Elston encouraged and arranged for Mimori to come to Centenary College where she graduated from in 1958. After she graduated she returned to Japan and worked with a Christian mission. While attending Centenary, she met the love of life, Dale, who in 1960 went to Japan to ask her to share the rest of their lives together. After settling in as a family, Mimori loved to travel with Dale and Wallace. While living in Norway, they traveled to every country in Europe and Egypt, Turkey and Morocco.

Mimori opened Fujiya Market in 1983 which was a great success. She enjoyed meeting her fellow Japanese and Asia friends and often helped them in any way she could.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Dale Robertson and one son, Wallace Robertson; niece, Achan who lives in Japan with her family; and brother-in-law, Larry Robertson and wife Mary and their children, Curtis and Susan; nieces and nephews, Haley, Shelley, and Ryan Gannaway. She also leaves behind her many friends from Fujiya Market.

A private memorial service will be held.