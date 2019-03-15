Obituary – Minnie LaPearl Jefferson

Minnie LaPearl Jefferson

Bossier City, LA – Services for Minne La-Pearl “Pearl” Jefferson will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Bellaire Baptist Church, where she was a member. Officiating will be Dr. Randy Harper. Interment will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Strong Cemetery, Shelbyville, TX. Presiding over the graveside will be Bro. Billy Windham. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Pearl is survived by her sons, Michael Jason Jefferson of Bossier City, LA, Keith Jefferson of Center, TX; daughter, Lori Jefferson Miklos of Rapid City, SD; sister, Lois Weeks of Houston, TX and four grandchildren.