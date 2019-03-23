Obituary – Minola Cason Buford

Minola Cason Buford

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Mrs. Minola Cason Buford, 86, of Bossier City will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Matt Endris officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. until service time on Saturday.

Minola was born in Coushatta, Red River Parish on November 14, 1932 to Willie and Thelma Cason. She passed away March 19, 2019 at home. She was a homemaker.

Minola was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers Leonard, Willie, Raymond, Larris and Delmo.

Minola is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Thomas Buford; her children Glenda Rawlinson, Cathy McAlister, Kenneth Buford and wife Laurie; her sisters Zola May Miller and Doris Lynn Rowe; her brother Emmitt Ray Cason; seven grandchildren Greg Martin and wife Rebecca, Jeff Martin, Elizabeth Rawlinson, Kerry McAlister and wife Julie, Ryan McAlister and Amanda Sanders, Jason Buford, and Ben Buford; and five great-grandchildren.

The family would also like to thank her caregiver Sandra Sheppard with Home Instead.