Miriam Stogner, 93, of Bossier City, LA passed away on May 4, 2017, from complications related to dementia, in Pilgrim Manor Guest Care Center where she had been a resident since September of 2010.

Miriam was born in Jackson, MS on May 20, 1923. She graduated from Central High School in Jackson and continued to Hines Jr. College followed by Mississippi College, where she graduated with a BA Degree in Early Childhood Education. Miriam met her future husband, Bill Stogner, while both were students there. They married in 1943 and remained married for 44 years.

Miriam and Bill, with their three young children, moved Bossier City in 1951 in order to establish a mission supported First Baptist Church. A small neighborhood congregation grew to become Waller Baptist Church. Miriam’s varied role as the pastor’s wife was fulfilling as well as enjoyable from 1951 to 1972. Another source of satisfaction and pride for her were the years spent at Kerr Elementary teaching second grade and retiring from Bossier Parish Schools after 21 years of service.

Through the years among Miriam’s favorite things were the love of family and friends, involvement in “The Five Ladies” Sunday School Class at Airline Baptist Church, collecting recipes, organizing photo albums, playing the piano, and laughter. Those Miriam loved will remember her as a good humored and remarkably positive, and as a woman who left happiness and approval in her wake.

Miriam is preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Lula Easom; her sisters, Martha McGlaughlin and Patricia Damiens; husband, Rev. W.D. Stogner; son, Skip Stogner and daughter, Diane Stogner.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Dydak and son-in-law, Jurek; grandchildren, John David Upchurch and Amy Caporossi; great grandchildren, Brooke Caporossi, Luke Caporossi, Chloe Upchurch and Cason Upchurch.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the devoted staff at Pilgrim Manor, Dr. Leslie Sewell for years of personalized care, regular visitors from Airline Baptist Church, and Amie Hospice Service.

A memorial service will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City on May 8, 2017 at 6 p.m., officiated by Rev. Harrell Shelton of Airline Baptist Church. Visitation beginning at 5 p.m. will precede the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Airline Baptist Church, 4007 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111.