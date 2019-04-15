Obituary – Mona Mitchell Fowler

Mona Mitchell Fowler

Bossier City, LA – On Monday, April 8th, 2019, Mona Mitchell Fowler passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92. She was born on March 8th, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Russell Mitchell and Frieda Mitchell Watson.

During her lifetime, Mona channeled her tenacious work ethic and ambitious spirit into her employment at Barksdale Air Force Base and the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant.

However, it was her steadfast faith and love for her family and friends that were her greatest passions. Mona had a true heart for the Lord and was an active member of Noel UMC. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Gretchen, serving as an exceptional example of a strong and benevolent mother. She was a dutiful daughter, dedicating her time and energy into caring for her mother during her mother’s final years of life. She was a loyal friend, enjoying traveling with her dear friend Betty Chaffin, with whom she shared a sisterly bond.

During her later years, Mona relocated to Atlanta to reside with her daughter and son-in-law. She attended St. Timothy UMC with her family and formed many special relationships within this second church family. Mona passed away surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her daughter Gretchen Hancock, her son-in-law Phillip Hancock, her grandson Michael Hancock, Michael’s wife Mary Grace, and their daughter Margaret. She will be greatly missed, however it is comforting to know that the self-proclaimed “tough old bird” is flying happy and free.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15th at Rose-Neath Bossier. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14th at Rose-Neath Bossier.

The family suggests memorials may be made to The Louisiana Association for the Blind, 1107 Burt St., Shreveport, LA 71107 or to the The Lions Club, 721 Boulevard St., Shreveport, LA 71104.