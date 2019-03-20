Obituary – Morgan Wade Coleman

Morgan Wade Coleman

Haughton, LA – Minister Morgan Wade Coleman known as Wade was born September 5, 1956 in Shreveport, LA to the late Alva Coleman and Floyd Coleman. He was the only surviving son of the family.

On December 2, 1978 he was joined in holy matrimony to Betty G. Coleman. To this union three (3) children were born. He is a 1975 graduate of Benton High School. He attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. He is a graduate of United Theological Seminary where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. He pastored Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA from 1998- 2015. He later pastored Jordan Temple Baptist Church from 2016- 2017. He is preceded in death by his mother Alva Coleman and his brother Jeffrey Coleman.

Wade transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory; His wife of 40 years, Betty Coleman; three (3) sons, Anthony (Julia) of Shreveport, LA, Andrew (India) of Bossier City, LA, Antonio (Aisha) of Shreveport, LA. Three (3) God-Children; Sherard Williams (Trakedraa) of Shreveport, LA, Shanzeria Williams of Shreveport, LA and Panzeria Williams of Shreveport, LA. Twelve (12) grandchildren; Isis, Andreuna, Anthony II, Ryan, Ashton, Parker, Christian, Jacob, Cayden, Asa, Addison Ivy, and Aubrey. Four (4) sisters; Alma Coleman, Sharon Roberson, Clementine Coleman, and Carolyn Coleman; his father, Floyd Coleman; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday evening March 22, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton. LA.

Life Celebration Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana. Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Benton, Louisiana.