BOSSIER CITY – Heaven gained a warrior on Saturday, April 29, 2017, when Billy Clay Doyle, Lt. Col. USAF-Retired, went home to be with The Lord. Billy was born May 23, 1933 in Ft. Worth, TX to William Wilkins and Hattie Clay Doyle. After graduating from TCU in 1955, where he was a member of the Flying Frogs, Billy went into the USAF and finished pilot training at Vance AF base.

Billy met and married the love of his life, Linda Doyle while at Barksdale AF base.

Throughout his career in the USAF, though Air Force bases and overseas deployments, Billy’s favorite place to be was at home with his family.

Billy is survived by his wife of 59 years of marriage, Linda Doyle; son, Scott Doyle and wife, Maria Elena; daughter, Cheryl Johnson and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Allison Brackley and husband, Trent, Jeff Doyle, Jonathon Doyle, Cody Johnson and wife, Cayce; great-granddaughters, Ava Johnson, who “loved him to the moon and back”, and Finley Fry.

A Memorial service will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

The family is grateful for the loving care given to him by the Northwest LA War Vets home.

In lieu of flowers donate to S’port/Bossier Rescue Mission, or your charity of choice.