BOSSIER CITY – Graveside services for Mr. Brenton L. Branch, 48, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Gant’s Cemetery, Natchitoches, La. Pastor Doyle Adams, officiating. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home.

Mr. Branch entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2017 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife; Veronica Devine Branch, sons; Austin A Devine and Caleb D. Branch, daughter; Breonna J. Branch, father; Anthony Branch, brothers; Reginald L. Branch and Damon C Branch, a special aunt Carolyn Pryor, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.