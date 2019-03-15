Obituary – Mr. Leroy Harry

Mr. Leroy Harry

Benton, LA – Celebration of life services for Mr. Leroy Harry, 86, will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Paul UMC, 1001 Pierre Ave. Rev. Kotosha Griffin, officiating. Interment will follow at Northwest La.Veteran”s Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 12-6 Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Heavenly Gates.

Mr. Harry entered into eternal rest on March 11, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Leonard Harry; 2 sons: Dwight Harry, Sr. (Cynthia) and Don Harry (Felicia); 3 daughters: Diane Wesson (Billy), Donna Hartfield (Rodney), Daphine Taylor (Reginald); 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.