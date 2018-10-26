Obituary – Mr. Mack Carl Harris, Jr.

Mr. Mack Carl Harris, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – Celebration of life services for Mr. Mack Carl Harris, Jr., 32 will be 10:30 a.m, Friday, October 26, 2018 at Greater New Zion B.C., 421 Oak Ridge Dr., Benton, La. Rev. Brice R. Burks, officiating. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran’s Cemetery. Family visitation will be Thursday at Heavenly Gates.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Monica Harris.

Mr. Harris entered into eternal rest on October 18, 2018. He was retired from the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife; Elizabeth Harris, children; Sydney L. Dennis, Khloe C. Harris, Kinley, Katherine, Zayah, and Tanner Brown, father; Mack C. Harris, Sr. (Lisa), siblings; Doroculus Adger (Tommy), Deleisha Harris, Kernisha Cole (Antonio), Rodney Harris (Janet), Mack Harris, Tina Harris, Deanna Harris, Patricia Cruz (Dan-iel), Patrick Jones, Pamela Harris and Demarcus Timmons (Shonda K.), 6 nieces, 5 nephews, other relatives and friends.