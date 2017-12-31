Mrs. Jessie B. Coleman Black

BENTON, LA – Celebration services for Mrs. Jessie B. Coleman Black, Age 95, of Benton, LA, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday December 30, 2017 at Friendship Baptist Church, 3825 Coleman Road in Benton, LA. Open visitation was held on Friday December 29 from 4pm – 7:30pm at J. S. Williams Funeral Home, 1104 Pierre Ave. in Shreveport, LA.

Mrs. Black is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dwinelva and Mark Zackery of Union, KY. She also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

