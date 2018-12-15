Obituary – Mrs. Joann Marie Johnson Ashley

Mrs. Joann Marie Johnson Ashley

Bossier City, LA – Celebration of life services for Mrs. Joann Marie Johnson Ashley, 83, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Bossier Baptist Church, 809 Hamilton Rd. Pastor Donald Wright, officiating. Interment will follow at Tooke Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Bossier Baptist.

Mrs. Ashley entered into eternal rest on December 5, 2018 in Radcliff, Kentucky after a brief illness.

She is survived by her sons; Gilbert and Christopher Ashley, daughter; Michelle Ashley Jones, 3 sisters, 1 brother, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.