Mrs. Myrtle White

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Celebration of life services for Mrs. Myrtle White, 62, were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Haughton Church of God In Christ, 4534 Sligo Rd, Haughton, La. Rev. John Johnson, officiating. Open visitation was held Friday February 23, 2018 at Heavenly Gates. Mrs. White entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2018 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband; Richard White, sons; James Henderson and Kenneth Borders, daughters; Steffanie Jenkins, Shamus Germany and Tona Winn, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, 12 grandchildren, 12 nieces, 13 nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice (Kierra & Keisha), and Heavenly Gates, and to each and everyone that contributed to our mothers comfort.