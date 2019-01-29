Obituary – Mrs. Rosie Lee Thompson

Mrs. Rosie Lee Thompson

Benton, LA – Rosie Lee English Thompson, 103, passed away January 17, 2019. Services were held at 12 noon Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Pleasant Hill B.C, Benton, LA. She lied in state at 11 am – 12 noon. Interment followed at Friendship B.C. Cemetery, Benton, LA.

Mrs. Thompson entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2019 after a brief illness.

She leaves to cherish her memory children Gloriastene Agboola, Java Jenkins; Walter Thompson , Cathleen Johnson (Garfield); Roy “Russell” Thompson (Margaret); Loraine Thompson; and Arthur Gene Thompson; 19 grandchildren, 32 greatgrandchildren, 3 greatgreat grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.