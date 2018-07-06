Ms. Cleo Hector

Bossier City, LA – Celebration of life services for Ms. Cleo Hector, 77, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018, at St. Luke CME Church, 2110 Martin L. King Jr., Dr. Pastor Gregory Hudson, officiating. Interment will follow at Carolina Bluff Ceme-tery, Benton, La. Family visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday @ St. Luke CME.

Ms. Hector entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2018 after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her sons; Jonathan Broom and Sirderrick Stout, daughters; Evonne James (Leroy) and Amanda Bilbo (Keith), sister; Shirley Robinson (David), brothers; Roy Broom(Deola), Ronnie Stout (Linda), and Michael Stout, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and Cheryl Henderson for the wonderful care of our mama.