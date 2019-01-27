Obituary – MSgt. David C. Brian USAF (Ret.)

MSgt. David C. Brian USAF (Ret.)

Bossier City, LA – MSgt. David C. Brian USAF (Ret.), 86 of Bossier City, LA was born January 12, 1933 in Camden, AR, died January 25, 2019 following a brief illness.

David was a veteran serving in the Air Force for 22 years, and the Vietnam War. He worked as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician for much of his military career. David was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal. During this time, he and Billie were able to see the world including England, Kansas, North and South Carolina, Labrador, Maine and Louisiana. After retirement from the USAF David worked for the United States Postal Service for 27 years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lela Drue (Evans) Brian and David Cauley Brian; brothers, William Earl Brian, Charles Brian, Jimmy Brian and Benjamin Brian; and sisters, Marie Bryant, Edith Strickland, Betty Jo Green and Sue Pope.

David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Billie Jo Brian; children, David G. Brian (Connie), Darrell L. Brian and Melinda B. Finan (Michael); three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Floyd Brian and Kenneth Brian and sisters, Wanda Booth and Pat Machens.

David was a lifelong fan of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks with a keen sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, tinkering around the house, yard work and spending time with his family. He and his wife Jo were faithful members of Waller Baptist Church and he loved his church family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed by his family and friends.

Services with full military honors will be held on Monday, January 28, 2019 at the Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel: 601 US Highway 80 East, Haughton, LA 71037. Visitation at 10:00 am and Funeral Service at 11:00 am.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com