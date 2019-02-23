Obituary – MSgt. Guy Meyers, USAF (Ret.)

MSgt. Guy Meyers, USAF (Ret.)

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Guy Meyers, 88, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends for visitation at 1:00 p.m. until service time.

Guy was raised in Paragould, AR. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant after more than 20 years of prideful service. He was a true patriot with a love and respect for his country, the flag he honored and the eagle, which stood for the freedom we all enjoy because of the veterans who serve so selflessly.

Guy worked for GE after his military career. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He had a talent for fixing anything and could build too. He enjoyed time spent with his family. He was the best father and grandfather. He was always a great provider, well respected and a hardworking man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ella Meyers; wife, Jean Meyers; son, Billy Meyers and brothers, Adrian Meyers and Robert Meyers. Guy is survived by children, Randy Meyers, Lois Hughes and Barry Meyers; grandchildren, Brandon Meyers, Sydney Rich, Courtney Meyers, Aaron Meyers, Taylor Meyers and Justin Meyers; great grandchild, Cash Meyers and brother, Richard Meyers.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to American Cancer Society at www. cancer.org

The family would like to thank Dr. Marion Cash, Charlotte Schilling and the staff at The Bloom, Earl Alexander and Lexie Matthews of Golden Gate Nursing Services and the entire staff at Regional Hospice for the care and kindness they have all shown Mr. Meyers.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com