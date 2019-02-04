Obituary – MSGT. Johnnie R. Brown, Sr.

MSGT. Johnnie R. Brown, Sr.

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of MSGT Johnnie R. Brown, Sr. (USAF Retired), 96, will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Danny Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Prewitt Chapel Cemetery at 2:30 p.m., Hornbeck, LA with USAF Honors. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service in the chapel.

Johnnie was born April 8, 1922 in Hornbeck, LA to Isabelle Corley Brown and Hiram J. Brown and passed away February 2, 2019, in Bossier City, LA. He served proudly in the United States Army and the United States Air Force, retiring from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant. He was an Air Force and Army veteran. Johnnie was a charter member of Cypress Baptist Church, Benton, LA. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #384, was an avid gardener and loved to cook and brag.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Golda W. Brown, his parents, and 8 siblings. Left to cherish his memory is his son Johnnie R. Brown, Jr. and wife Debbie of Winnsboro, LA; daughter, Barbara Gosdin of Bossier City, LA; Grandchildren, Christopher Lee Cummings, Jodie Rae Brown and Daphne Brown Blount; twelve great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Honoring Johnnie as pallbearers will be his grandsons.