Obituary – MSgt. Walter A. Siedlecki, Sr. USAF (Ret)

MSgt. Walter A. Siedlecki, Sr. USAF (Ret)

Haughton, La – Services celebrating the life of MSgt. Walter A. Siedlecki, Sr. USAF (Ret) will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Fr. Mark Watson of Christ the King Catholic Church and Fr. Karl Daigle of St. Jude Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Enlisting after high school, he enjoyed a 20-year career in the United States Air Force. He continued his education at Louisiana Tech University and graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Walter started a second career at the U.S post office and retired (again) on Jan 1, 2001.

He enjoyed his retirement golfing with his buddies, fishing, gardening and completing puzzles.

Walter was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he served as the Grand Knight of Bossier Council 4873 as well as District Deputy. He was also a member of the American Legion, Koran Post and the 40 & 8.

Walter was born in Scranton, PA on September 2, 1938, and passed away on March 4, 2019, in Bossier City, LA.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Joan Siedlecki; son, Walter (Theresa) Siedlecki, Jr.; daughter, JoAnn (Paul) Murrin; sister, Julianne Reichard; grandchildren, Heidi (Justin) Jenkins, Paul Murrin, Jr. and Savannah and Connor Siedlecki and great grandchildren, Sydney, Noah, Levi and Ainsley Grace. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter A. and Julie Siedlecki.

