Obituary – Myla Isgate Whittington

Myla Isgate Whittington

Bossier City, LA – Services for Myla Isgate Whittington will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Matt Rawle. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Myla was born September 23, 1942 in Lake Charles, LA to James and Kathleen Isgate and passed away January 13, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Myla never met a stranger and was a great listener. She loved beautiful things, working in her yard and was a wonderful cook. She loved music, dancing, having fun and laughing with family and friends. Myla cherished her family with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Spike Isgate and granddaughter, Katy Watkins.

Myla is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jon Whittington; daughters, Melanie W. Barbe and husband, Ted of Alexandria, LA, Robyn W. Watkins and husband, Steve of Bossier City, LA, Marci Whittington of Bossier City, LA and her longtime partner, Marshall Bohn of Fouke, AR; grandchildren, Jon Matthew Blocker and wife, Abby of Alexandria, LA, Sarah Blocker Weaver and husband, Matt of Bossier City, LA, Emily Watkins Boyd and husband, Ben of Kansas City, MO, Andrew Watkins and wife, Madelynn of Shreveport; great grandson, Jon Matthew Blocker, II; dear friend of 59 years, Carolyn Whittington and a host of friends and family.

Honoring Myla as pallbearers will be, Matt Blocker, Andrew Watkins, Clark Whittington, Greg Whittington, Doug Whittington, Richard Shoalmire, Matt Weaver and Ben England. Honorary pallbearers will be, Marshall Bohn, Steve Watkins, Benjamin Boyd, Donnie Sistrunk, Ted Barbe and Jackie Waggoner.

We want to thank her long-time physician, Kennedy Lim and staff, Karla and Linda, for their devoted love and care, as well as to Christus Hospice, Debbie, Johnette, Michelle and Rob.

She will be greatly missed and forever leave a void in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Katy’s Place, c/o Asbury United Methodist, 3200 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111.