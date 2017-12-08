Myrna Ketchens

ELM GROVE, LA – Myrna Loy Dumas Ketchens was born January 11, 1933, in Walkerville, Arkansas, to Ernest F. Dumas and Carmen Ercell Daily Dumas. She joined her parents; her husband of nearly 60 years, William F. Ketchens; her brother, Delbert Dumas and his wife, Jessie Dumas; and her brother Danny Dumas in Heaven on December 4, 2017. Her family will accept visitors from 12 p.m. until service time on Thursday, December 7, 2017, with funeral and graveside services to follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Ed Phillips. All will be held at Hillcrest Memorial in Haughton, Louisiana.

Myrna, Mom, was also lovingly called “Mammaw” by most. She did things her own way in life, as we have seen. Nothing was textbook. As her niece, Gwen, said, “She’s writing her own book.” She loved flowers and had the most beautiful flower gardens. She also loved playing cards with her family and friends. She was an Eastern Star, a believer in Jesus Christ, and was baptized in a creek many, many years ago.

Her happiest times were with her children, grandchildren, and great granddaughters. She said she had “the prettiest great granddaughters in the world.”And she loved being in the middle of it all, whether it was watching them play sports, win pageants or play baby dolls, doctor and vet. She loved us all, and she will live in our hearts forever.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael D. Ketchens of Shreveport; daughter and favorite son-in-law, Janet and Joe Walker of Elm Grove; her granddaughter, Dawn Brossette of Bossier City; grandson, Dustin Walker, and wife, Piathip, of Bossier City; grandsons, Daniel Walker and Dalton Walker, both of Elm Grove; and great granddaughters, Isabelle Stevens and Sophia Walker, both of Bossier City; as well as two nieces and five nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mike Ketchens, Joe Walker, Dustin Walker, Daniel Walker, Dalton Walker and Richard Dumas.

We would like to thank everyone in the medical profession who gave continued care for our Mom, especially the Willis Knighton Hospice Team, who will forever hold a special place in our hearts for all of the love and care they have given to our Mom and our entire family.