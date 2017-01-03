Services celebrating the life of Naida Jane Fields Sexton will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Boone Funeral Home in Bossier City. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until service time. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM at Ramah Cemetery in Ashland, LA

Naida Jane Fields Sexton, 86, returned to her heavenly home on December 28, 2016. Her devotion to her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ provided her with a life of service to others where she touched many lives. She has gone to receive her reward and rest in His loving arms.

Naida was born to the late O. D. and Josie Fields, in Bienville Parish on October 16, 1930. She began her life of Christian service when she, along with her husband Wilburn and others in the Walnut Road Community in Cullen, established Walnut Road Missionary Baptist Church where they were dedicated members for many years. She continued her service to her Lord and her study of God’s word throughout her lifetime by completing her theology degree from Louisiana Baptist Seminary. She was always eager to share her knowledge and faith, and served as a Bible teacher at Walnut Road Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Atlanta, Texas, and Trinity Heights Baptist Church in Shreveport.

Her love of Jesus and her love of people was apparent to everyone wherever she lived. Throughout her lifetime, she participated in mission trips, served as Louisiana State WMU Director, coordinated the World Changers Program in Shreveport, and served on the board of the Louisiana Baptist Message.

Naida also received training as a nurse and worked for many years as an emergency room nurse and nurse in the Springhill Doctors Clinic. While in Atlanta, Texas she managed the Diet Center, always encouraging others to develop their best selves. Naida enjoyed art, gardening, and writing. She studied under Don Edwards and was an accomplished artist. One of her greatest joys was illustrating her love of nature through painting wildlife and flowers.

“Her children rise up and call her blessed.” She married at 15 years of age to Wilburn Sexton and was a devoted wife for 42 years until he preceded her in death in 1987. She was a devoted mother of 3 children. She taught them to live their lives on a foundation of faith and service to others while putting family first. Her legacy has been passed on to her son Larry Sexton, and his wife Carolyn; her daughters, Linda Ellison and husband Ken; Janet Baker and husband, Darrell; 7 grandchildren Patrick Sexton, Shawn Ellison, Chris Sexton, Josh Baker, Lauren Ellison, B. J. Sexton, and Dustin Baker, and 17 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.

Naida was a woman of words, she loved to talk and write, and she loved to share her faith. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, but they celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator. Her words to us would have been, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

The Heart of Hope Ministry held a special place in Naida’s heart.