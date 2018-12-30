Obituary – Nathan Lee Fitch

Nathan Lee Fitch

A graveside service celebrating the life of Nathan Lee Fitch will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Park on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at 2:00 pm. Friends and family are invited to visit from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Nathan was born in Pine Bluff, AR on December 18, 1954 to Nathan and Mary Hamilton Fitch. He passed away on December 25, 2018 in Shreveport, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James David Fitch and daughter, Theresa Gregory. Nathan is survived by Bess Holley; wife, Theresa Hadden Fitch; daughters, Misty Fitch and Stephanie Rodrigues and husband Sammy and Carey Raine Hartley and husband Frankie; grandchildren, Taylor Brown, Dakota Whitley, Jessica Hair, Tracy Mills, Dylan Jones, Christen Hartley and Joshua Gregory; sisters, Nancy Fitch Grace and Myrl Grace; sister in law, Jackie Fitch; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nathan’s name to Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA.

