BOSSIER CITY – Celebration of life services for Neil Moore will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on April 23, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Neil E. Moore (USAF) Ret. went home to be with the Lord on Monday April 17, 2017. He was born on April 9, 1929, in Lancaster, Ohio to Edgar and Marie Moore. He was very patriotic and proudly served his country. During his twenty six year military career he traveled the world. He was a professor of ROTC at Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois, and served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as a regional accountant for the state of Louisiana retiring after twenty years.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Doris Ward Moore; daughter, Karen Moore; son, Bruce Moore and wife Loyce; daughter, Kathryn Dalby and husband John; daughter, Sandra Graves and husband Gary; daughter; Susan Rush and husband David; and grandchildren, Daniel Rush, Carson Rush, Christian Dalby, Nathan Graves and Valerie Graves, and sister Jane McGraw of Lancaster, Ohio.

He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend that anyone could imagine. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and dogs. He was a jack of all trades and master of many. He loved sharing his knowledge and life lessons while encouraging his children and grandchildren to reach their full potential. He loved traveling, fishing, and sports. He was also a philanthropist giving to many charities that were dear to his heart.

Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Moore, John Dalby, Gary Graves, David Rush, Daniel Rush, Carson Rush, Christian Dalby, and Nathan Graves.

The family would like express their sincere thanks to Dr, Stephen Kilpatrick, Dr. Richard Kamm, Dr. Scott McRight, Dr. Corky Davis, Dr. Robert Hernandez, Sherry Campbell, and Dr. Gazi Zabbari for all of the wonderful care they provided over the years.

Our deepest gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Randy White, and the excellent staff of DCI. There are no words to adequately express our gratitude and love to Dr. Daniel Moller, and his wonderful staff, Debbie, Donna, and Jennifer for the outstanding loving care they provided for nearly thirty years.