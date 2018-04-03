Nelda Rose Peters

Bossier City, LA – Nelda Rose McEachern Peters entered the gates of heaven peacefully with her family by her side on March 29, 2018. Nelda was born in Springhill Louisiana, attended Springhill high school, was an honor student, a freshman beauty in 1955, fair princess and Ms. Lumberjack in 1959. It was there she met and married the love of her life, James D. “Pete” Peters on Nov. 6, 1959.

Nelda had an active career in real estate as a property manager with Century 21 until her retirement in 2014. She also held a notary license for the state of Louisiana.

Nelda was an avid gardener, exceptional cook, but most of all, “Nana” to her grands and great grands. She had the gift of gab who never met a stranger and was a friend to many. Her faith was strong and her soul was filled with Jesus. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, James D.”Pete” Peters, their three children, Mona Peters, Chad Peters, and Lisa Peters Russel and husband Brad. Her Grands, Spencer, Austin, and Juliana Hernandez, Mollie, Kelsey, and Kaylyn Peters, and Ava Rose Peters. Great Grands, Fara Kate Hernandez and Harper Zepeda. Her only sister, Diane Mullins Cliatt of Bossier City and a host of nieces and nephews, friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents O.H. Mc-Eachern Sr. & Dot Valentine McEachern. Brothers, O.H. McEachern Jr. & Auther D. McEachern and nephew Jeremy Ross Mullins.

A service celebrating the life of Mrs. Peters has been scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. Bro. Ransom Ashley will serv e as officiant for the Service. The family welcomes friends ! to the visitation from 12-2 p.m. just prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.