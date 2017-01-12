HAUGHTON – Funeral services for Nellie Cole Clayton will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Haughton. Officiating will be Dr. Gevan Spinney. Burial will be at Haughton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Born in DeBerry, Texas on January 19, 1923, Nellie passed away at her home on January 6, 2017. She will be remembered as a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will forever be loved and missed.

Her beloved husband, Jack Clayton; her Father, James Oscar Cole; her Mother, Gussie Yates; her stepfather, Brad Yates; and sisters Geneva Cole, Sarah Railey, and Lenora Clakley preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy Reding and husband Richard (Dick) Reding of Colorado City, CO; grandchildren Richard Reding and wife Janelle of Pueblo, CO, Elizabeth Herriage and husband Lee of Bossier City, LA, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Reding of Kapaa, HI, Ross Reding of Denver, CO, and Mark Reding and wife Anita of Pueblo, CO; great-grandchildren Summer Reding, Alex Baldwin, James Herriage, Shelby Herriage, Jordan Reding, Adison Reding, and Savannah Reding; and numerous nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews.

After high school graduation at Elysian Fields, Texas, Nellie worked at the AAA office in Carthage, Texas. After that, she worked at the ammunition plant (Ford, Bacon, and Davis) in Karnack, Texas and met the love of her life, Jack Clayton, there. They married on January 28, 1943 in South Bend, Indiana while Jack was in Midshipman School at Notre Dame. From there they moved to New York City (their daughter Nancy was born at the Brooklyn Naval Hospital). They next moved to Norfolk, Virginia.

After the war, they moved to Bossier City, Louisiana so Jack could coach basketball at Centenary College (Shreveport, LA). In 1947, they moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky where Jack began his college coaching career. Nellie was a homemaker and worked part time for Welcome Wagon. After 10 years, they moved to Natchitoches, Louisiana so Jack could coach at his alma mater, Northwestern State. Nellie loved being a coach’s wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved cooking and entertaining friends. She loved playing bridge and volunteering at Natchitoches High School. After Nancy graduated from high school, Nellie began working at the kindergarten at First Baptist Church in Natchitoches.

After Jack’s retirement from NSU, Nellie, Jack, Nancy, and Dick formed a partnership and built Eastwood Fairways in Haughton, Louisiana. Nellie, Jack, and Dick worked there fulltime. Nellie operated the kitchen and for the first time cooked for others outside of her home. The golf course was leased in 1990, and Nellie and Jack enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. After Jack’s death, she worked part-time at the Wooden Spoon for a number of years. After moving to Haughton, she loved working in her yard. Her yard was beautiful.

Nellie always said that she loved every place she lived and she made lifelong friends. She loved her family and friends (and they loved her), cooking, gardening, and traveling. We will miss her loving and sweet spirit.

The family would like to thank her Sunday school class and church family at First Baptist Church Haughton. We would also like to thank all of her relatives and friends for the kindnesses shown to her.

We would like to thank Dr. Ted Warren for the many years of care he gave her. We would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice (especially Lisa Broadway and Chenita Brown—you were so sweet and kind); Bossier Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels (thank you LaChanda and Nellie for the meals and love you showed); Rosie Ticey, Portia Gay, and especially granddaughter, Elizabeth Herriage, who took such good (loving) care of her grandmother. All of these made it possible for her to remain at home until she went to be with the Lord.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Jack Clayton Memorial Scholarship (NSU Athletics, 468 Caspari St., Natchitoches, LA 71497) or First Baptist Church Haughton (105 E. Washington Ave., Haughton, LA 71037).