HAUGHTON, LA – Nellie Faye Craft, 88, of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away on December 22, 2016. A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, December 26th, 2016 at 2:00 PM at Hill Crest Funeral Home with burial following at Hill Crest Memorial Park. There was a visitation prior to the service from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

She was born in Calumet, Oklahoma on April 21st, 1928. Nellie graduated from Bossier High School. She was married to Walter Odell Craft on October 30th, 1943. She had a career in Office Administration at the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant. She had a passion for fashion, family, and God.

She is preceded in death by her husband Odell Craft, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.

Nellie is survived by her son; Ronnie Odell Craft and wife Kathy; daughter, Linda Faye Montgomery; grandchildren, Duwayne Smith, Troy Craft, Andrea Allbritton, Kasey Phelps, Aimie Perry, Kelly Rockett, and Lauren Coulter. She is also survived by many Great and Great Great grandchildren.

