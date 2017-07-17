Services for Nicholas Alan Wise will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Cypress Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor John Fream and Brother Billy Pierce. Interment will follow in Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Cypress Baptist Church.

Nicholas Alan Wise was born in Long Beach Naval Hospital, Long Beach, CA on April 3, 1980. He went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2017. Nick is survived by his parents, Bob and Cindy Wise; brothers, Todd, William and Joseph; sisters-in-law, Amanda Marie and Jaimie Wise; niece, Isabelle Wise; nephew, Wesley Wise; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him and were a big part of his life. He is also survived by his two grandfathers, Olan T. Wise, Sr. and Keith William Smith.

Nick was happiest when he was with family. He loved camping, fishing, and traveling. He went to Scotland to visit his cousin and her family, saw the Grand Canyon with his Aunt Linda and Uncle Mike, and visited Huntington Beach, CA to see more of his cousins. He was brave enough to jump off the cliff into the Mulberry River when visiting with his Grandpa Smith in Arkansas.

Nick was very proud of his job at Cypress Baptist Church and loved working with the littles ones who loved him so much. We love you, Nick. You have touched so many lives while we were blessed to have you. May his memory be eternal.