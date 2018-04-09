Nora H. Pendergrass

Bossier City, LA – Services for Nora H. Pendergrass were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating was Terry Slack. Committal services held at 2 p.m. Saturday April 7, 2018 at O.E. Price Cemetery, Logansport, LA. Visitation was held prior to the service Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Nora was born in Logansport on February 16, 1928 to Albert and Evie Horn and died in Bossier City April 3, 2018. She was retired from teaching for the St. Mary Parish School Board. Nora was a member of First Baptist Bossier. She had a love for dancing and shared that passion by volunteering her time to teach line dancing for both the Bossier and Caddo Council on Aging.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her great granddaughter was the apple of her eye over her last three years on earth. She was looking forward to meeting her two great granddaughters, Hilda and Klara who are due to arrive soon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Horford Pendergrass; her parents; son, James R. Pendergrass, and sisters, Lillian Barry, Oleta Simpson and Vivian Ramsey.

Nora is survived by her son, Michael Pendergrass; daughter, Joy P. Tyer and husband, Keith of Bossier City; sisters, Edith Havens of Minden, LA and Jackie Brady of Bossier City; grandchildren, Gregory Tyer and wife, Ersala, Jonathan Tyer and wife, Jacqui, all of Shreveport, Stephen Tyer and wife, Rebekah of Jefferson, LA; great granddaugh-ter, Victoria Tyer of Shreveport and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honoring Nora as pallbearers will were, Michael Pendergrass, Keith Tyer, Gregory Tyer, Jonathan Tyer, Stephen Tyer and Rodney Ramsey.

The family would like to express our most sincere thanks for the care given to our Mother from Dr. C. Powers, Dr. M. Acurio, Dr. M. Walton, Dr. K. Christy, Dr. W. Nawas, Sammi Smith NP, and the staff of the third floor of WK Bossier for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made in Nora’s memory to First Baptist Bossier, 2810 East Texas St, Bossier City, LA 71111.